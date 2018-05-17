Capita Condemned For 'Widespread Failures' In Delivering NHS Backup Services

Family doctors, dentists and opticians are suffering from “widespread failures” as a result of the NHS contracting out back-up services to private sector firm Capita, the UK’s spending watchdog has said.

In a damning report, the National Audit Office warns the problems with the part-privatisation have “potentially put patients at risk of serious harm”.

In 2015, Capita was awarded a £330 million contract over seven years by NHS England to provide back office services to 39,000 practitioners, including GPs and pharmacists.

But the NAO criticised how the NHS was unable to stop Capita’s “aggressive” and “harmful” programme of office closures as it attempted to cut costs by more than a third.

It said the planned overhaul was “high risk” and “more complex than Capita or NHS England had anticipated”.

Among instances of failure noted by the NAO, the watchdog reported how 87 women were notified incorrectly that they were no longer part of the cervical screening programme, and that processing issues led to an estimated 1,000 GPs, dentists and opticians being delayed from treating patients.

NHS England has saved £60 million in the first two years of the contract, with with Capita taking the financial hit, but the NAO said value for money is about “more than just cost reduction” and signalled the contract was not working effectively.

Meg Hillier, chair of Parliament’s Committee of Public Accounts, blasted the “over-ambitious” and “disruptive” modernisation programme.