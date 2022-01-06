News

CNN Fact-Checker Debunks The 5 Biggest Lies About The US Capitol Insurrection

Daniel Dale fact-checked the most enduring falsehoods, including one that is “almost insulting to Americans’ intelligence."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

CNN’s fact check reporter Daniel Dale pulled apart the “most enduring” lies that Donald Trump and his supporters continue to push about the January 6 insurrection.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “New Day,” Dale debunked five myths about the violence — from the assertion it was a false flag attack, to the falsehoods that the rioters were completely unarmed and just protesting a “rigged” election.

One of the untruths was “almost insulting to Americans’ intelligence,” said Dale.

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Suggest a correction
Donald TrumpCNNcapitol riotDaniel Dalecapitol insurrection