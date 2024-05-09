Cardi B Blames Offensive Met Gala Moment On Nerves – Before Deleting Non-Apology

Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala Gotham via Getty Images

Cardi B posted, and subsequently deleted, a video defending a foot-in-mouth moment at Monday’s Met Gala.

All eyes were on the rapper as she made her way up the stairs in a giant black gown by designer Sensen Lii of Windowsen, but when it was time to tell everyone who’s fashion she was wearing, Cardi blanked.

Advertisement

Instead of saying she forgot, the Up artist referred to Lii as “this amazing designer” who is “Asian and everything”, a move that made more than a few fashionistas cringe.

One particular critic was Vogue’s former managing editor Gilbert Cheah, who remarked on Cardi’s flub in an Instagram comment.

“For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardi B, the designer of her gown is Sensen Lii who’s Chinese,” Cheah said of the sprawling ebony design, which needed seven assistants to carry and unfurl.

“The gown took two months to make,” the fashion editor noted.

Ending with a dig, he said: “I personally think it’s boring and not even on theme but she chose it and should have at least remembered his name and not just that he’s ‘Asian.’”

Advertisement

By Wednesday, Cardi was ready to address the drama on social media, where she chalked up her mistake to nerves.

In a video captured by TMZ (which disappeared from the star’s Instagram Story not long after it was posted), the Grammy winner insisted she wasn’t being insensitive, rather, she simply forgot how to pronounce the designer’s name.

Explaining why she referred to Lii as “Asian” and not by his nationality, Cardi reasoned that it was better to be vague than to be incorrect.

so instead of apologizing that she referred to the designer as “asian & everything” she posted this.



“I had a lot of things on my mind”



but cardi has already deleted the video. pic.twitter.com/urmzTCHGaj — bear (@oplivio) May 8, 2024

Then, she turned the tables on her critic and called Cheah out for disrespecting the gown’s designer and her stylist with his comments.

Advertisement

“For you to be kind of shady because you felt offended, or whatever, it just proves why you’re the former director,” Cardi said with a nod.

Cardi’s explanation didn’t stay live for long, however. By early evening, the video appeared to have been deleted.

What remained online was a clip of Cardi modelilng the gown, which was originally posted by Lii.