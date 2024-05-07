Doja Cat Reveals Surprising Meaning Behind Her 2 Unusual Met Gala Looks

Doja Cat on her way to the Met Gala on Monday night Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images

Is it really the Met Gala if Doja Cat doesn’t unveil one look (or in this case, two) guaranteed to get everyone talking?

The US singer arrived at the star-studded event on Monday with a fit that may have even outshone last year’s, which saw her staying in character as a cat all evening.

The Grammy-winning singer and rapper was photographed making her way to the 2024 event with nothing but a bath towel wrapped around her body – complete with an oversized Ikea-esque label reading “dress” – and a matching one on her head.

She completed the fit with platform shoes and glittering makeup styled to look like mascara was running down her face from crying.

Once she made it to the actual Met Ball, the Paint The Town Red star revealed a second look, consisting of an oversized t-shirt dress seemingly drenched in water to the point it was turning see-through.

Doja in the second of her Met Ball looks Aliah Anderson via Getty Images

Explaining how her red carpet look actually fit the night’s “Garden Of Time” theme, Doja told the Associated Press that “cotton” was her flower of choice for the night, adding: “I felt like it was timeless to choose a white t-shirt, and I feel like a wet t-shirt is very sexy. And so I went with that.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, the musician elaborated that, while she knew many attendees would opt for flowers in their looks, she chose the “most used flower”.

She added that she felt her choice was “very poetic” and knew it “wouldn’t blend in too much”.

Doja Cat on how she decided to show up in a wet t-shirt at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/XXPvqXCGj9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

As for the drenched look, Doja also spilled that they actually used hair gel to achieve the saturated fabric look.