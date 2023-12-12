Cardi B Confirms Where Things Stand In Her Relationship With Offset

Cardi B says she has split from husband Offset, seen here at 2023's Vanity Fair Oscar Party. via Associated Press

Cardi B has told fans she is no longer with Offset, confirming rumours she and her husband have split.

The rapper expressed relief during an early morning Instagram Live session on Monday, during which she said: “I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to like... not afraid... I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

“But I feel like today has been a sign,” she went on. “The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

Cardi also said the breakup shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans who pay close attention to her social media.

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my stories, when I put some certain music, or from my unfollowings,” she explained.

Taking an optimistic tone, the WAP rapper told viewers: “I wanna start 2024 fresh, open. I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

Cardi on stage at the VMAs in September Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Speculation that Cardi and Offset had split started last week after people noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Afterwards, Cardi hinted at the breakup in an Instagram post that said: “You know when you just out grow relationships.”

She followed up with another that read: “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Cardi and Offset married in 2017 and share two children.