Cardi B Appears To Toss Microphone At Concertgoer Who Hit Her With Drink On Stage

Cardi B wasn’t having it with a disruptive audience member at a Las Vegas show on Saturday, throwing her microphone at the person after they tossed a drink in her direction.
The rapper, who appeared on a bill with Moneybagg Yo at Drai’s Beachclub, was performing her hit Bodak Yellow when the concertgoer hurled the beverage at her from the crowd.
Cardi, who looked surprised by the act, appeared to toss the mic in the concertgoer’s direction before security appeared to shuffle the person away from the stage.
HuffPost has reached out to a representative for Cardi B as well as Drai’s Beachclub. Neither was immediately available for comment.
Cardi later retweeted a video of the encounter with the caption Jealous Ass Bitch, a nod to her new single Jealousy with her husband, rapper Offset.
In recent weeks, there’s been a trend of fans throwing objects at entertainers ― or otherwise hitting them ― during live performances.
This includes a fan slapping Ava Max mid-show and someone tossing a vape at Drake, as well as concertgoers throwing items at Harry Styles and Latto.
Meanwhile, Cardi B’s weekend reportedly included another mic toss at Drai’s Beachclub as well.
Cardi herself appeared to fling her mic toward a DJ who fans allege was cutting her tracks short during a performance at the venue on Friday, according to a TikTok video.