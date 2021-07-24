Cardi B Hits Back At Accusations Of Queerbaiting: ‘I Don’t Like This New Word’

Cardi B has hit back at accusations of “queerbaiting” in her latest music video. The term is often used to describe straight performers who hint at non-heterosexual encounters, without actually depicting them, to attract LGBT fans. A Rolling Stone article on the subject included a reference to Cardi B’s Wild Side video with singer Normani, noting a social media user had accused them of queerbaiting. The video features the pair naked and dancing together.

Prince Williams via Getty Images Cardi B

The rapper, who is expecting her second child with husband Offset, said the term could pressure artists into divulging details about their private lives. “I don’t like this new ‘queer baiting’ word,” she tweeted. “I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about. “If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women?”

I don’t like this new “queer baiting” word.I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about.If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2021

Addressing the Rolling Stone article, 28-year-old Cardi B said: “You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right?” She added: “Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls. All of a sudden “queer baiting” is the new word & people use it to the ground!”

Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right ?Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls .All of a sudden “queer baiting” is the new word & people use it to the ground ! https://t.co/M3kn4NyJBs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2021