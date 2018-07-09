Carillion: Public Confidence In Outsourcing 'Seriously Damaged', Say MPs

Public services are suffering because ministers are prioritising cost over quality when outsourcing them to the private sector, according to a new report.

The collapse of Carillion has exposed fundamental flaws in how the government awards £250bn worth of contracts for services and projects each year, the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) found.

And public confidence in the system has been “seriously damaged” by construction giant Carillion going under, MPs said.

Services have gotten worse because contractors know the government prioritises price over quality, according to the report.

And the government was unable to present real evidence to back its key claim that outsourcing produces better public services for less money, MPs said.

The study found that the government’s overriding priority for outsourcing is “spending as little money as possible while forcing contractors to take unacceptable levels of financial risk”.

The report states: “It is intolerable that the government is spending £250bn with little evidence that it is currently following its own procedures to secure value for money.

“The government’s preoccupation with price has been noticed by the market and is a matter of grave concern.

“The government’s failure to assess the quality of services as well as their cost is lamentable.”

MPs found that the government’s “preoccupation with cost” meant it had to renegotiate more than £120m worth of contracts since early 2016 in order “to ensure public services would continue”.