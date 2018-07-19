Four-Week-Old Baby In Carjacked Audi Found Safe And Well

A four-week-old baby girl has been found safe and well after the high-performance Audi she was in was car-jacked in Birmingham.
A large-scale police operation was launched on Thursday afternoon and dozens of officers were deployed in the search.
The girl was found shortly afterwards having been left at a health centre.
The car was targeted in Marie Drive, Acocks Green, in Birmingham, just after 4pm on Thursday, in an incident which left the baby’s mother needing hospital treatment.
Police are still looking for the grey Audi A3 S-line, registration BJ66 YLV, in connection with the incident, West Midlands Police said.
