Carlsberg Is Ditching Ring Pulls From Its Packs Of Beer, Saving 1,200 Tonnes Of Plastic

Carlsberg is ditching the plastic ring holder on packs of beer and replacing it with glue to hold the cans together, saving 1,200 tonnes of plastic a year.

After a three-year development process, which involved testing more than 4,000 different adhesive formulations, it found that adding dots of glue bonding its new “Snap Packs” were strong enough to withstand the journey from shelf to home and sufficiently brittle to break when twisted.

Plastic ring pulls are controversial not only because they are plastic but because they often endanger wildlife including ducks, birds, and sea life who can become trapped in them.