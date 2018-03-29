Caroline Flack isn’t ready to take relationship advice from strangers, after her alleged split from 27-year-old ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star Andrew Brady.
The ‘Love Island’ host, 38, made her feelings very clear after a self-help guru offered up some (unwanted) advice about dating younger men.
Speaking to the Daily Star, Dr Pam Spurr claimed Caroline had “made a habit of it” and that “younger men are not the route to finding [a relationship]”.
Unsurprisingly, Dr. Pam’s comments did not go down well with Flackers who hit back on Twitter.
“Thanks for the advice Dr Pam, what would you suggest as my treatment? A course of anti-women pills, and a shot of mind your own fucking business?” she tweeted.
Dr. Pam was quick to respond, saying she “didn’t “engage with negativity on Twitter”.
But fans of Caroline soon rallied round the TV presenter to show their support and praise her “perfect comeback”...
Caroline started dating Andrew shortly after he left the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house in January, but reportedly split earlier this month..