My Patient Was About To Become A Double Amputee – As His Nurse, I Knew I Simply Needed To Listen

The Case I Can’t Forget is a weekly series that hears from the people working at the coalface of public service about the cases they have carried with them throughout their careers.

Every year since qualifying as nurses, my friends and I host a Christmas dinner and talk about the patients we have looked after, the colleagues we have known, the stories we have heard, the cases that have have kept us up at night – on night shifts or simply awake in our own beds thinking about them.

We set the date months in advance and meet up weeks before the real Christmas day since we are all nursing in different places now; High Dependency Units, Intensive Cares, GP surgeries and outpatient settings, and our hours and rotas never match up. We all bring food and plenty of drink and sit around describing those shifts we never thought we would make it through, the ones that didn’t seem to end.

As the night goes on we all exclaim that we were the golden era of nurses, the dream team and we are always in firm agreement that that particular ward, where we met four years ago, has never been the same since we all left. This assurance becomes more passionate and fervent as the Christmas party goes on.

That evening, one of my colleagues and I reminisce about Derrick who we looked after in alternate shifts for about four weeks at the start of our careers. We worked on a vascular ward, it looked after the pipework, the veins and the arteries of people suffering from various plumbing problems: the circulation not working as well as it should due to blockages or bulges in the pipes.

Derrick was an amputee and had lost his right leg 10 years earlier due to the effects of smoking on his circulation, peripheral vascular disease and poorly managed diabetes. Over time, he had suffered from recurrent foot ulcers in that right leg, which had become de-sensitised – his pain receptors less able to tell him that there was a problem. This delayed wound healing and, in addition, Derrick’s high blood sugars increased the inflammation around the wound and prevented his immune system allowing it to heal. In the end the wound became gangrenous and his leg was amputated.

Since that operation, Derrick had remained active and his upper body strength was strong. This time, he arrived on the ward with a wound infection in his remaining leg, it had been bandaged at his GP surgery but it had already started seeping through the dressings and we could smell that it had become infected.

Derrick unpacked his belongings in the side room, he was able to wheel into the space and move from chair to bed and back again with the strength in his arms. He unpacked his football shirt, pyjamas and a wash bag. He was independent and despite losing the leg 10 years before, he felt he had continued to live his life without many restrictions.