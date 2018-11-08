First-time home buyers – do you want the good or bad news first?

House prices are flat or falling across half of the country, thanks to uncertainty over Brexit putting off potential purchasers, according to The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), whose new report said the market is at its weakest point for six years.

But in a blow for those hoping to buy their first home, rental prices are also expected to rise, making it even harder to save for that all-important deposit.

If you don’t already own your own place, a fall in house prices might make homeownership seem within closer reach. But as anyone who rents will know, landlords and letting agents are finding ways to squeeze as much money from you as humanly possible, be that through letting fees, claiming parts of your deposit, and now – it has emerged – from simply charging you more rent.