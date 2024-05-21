Cats, Giraffes, And Camels All Have This 1 Thing In Common And I Am In Awe

Before you read any further, I need to warn you that once you know this information, you’ll never be able to un-read it and you will watch the way that cats walk very intently, probably forever.

Now that that’s out of the way, these three four-legged animals that honestly couldn’t seem more different, all have one thing in common. They walk in a... very specific way.

The particular walk that connects cats, giraffes, and camels

According to Purina: ”[Cats’] walking sequence is both right feet first, followed by both left feet, so they move half of their body forward at once.

“Camels and giraffes are the only other animals to walk this way.”

That isn’t the only peculiarity when it comes to the way that cats walk, though. Catster said: “Typically, cats move the front and back legs on each side together when walking.

“Each paw hits the ground at a different point in the stride, which is known as a four-beat gait. Most of the cat’s weight is centered on the front paws while walking.”

Additionally, that dainty little pitter-patter walk that cats do is due to them walking on their toes, as opposed to their whole feet the way that we do.

I’m honestly obsessed.

Also, their meow? That’s just for you

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), cats meow just for us.

The ASPCA said: “The cat’s meow is her way of communicating with people. Cats meow for many reasons—to say hello, to ask for things, and to tell us when something’s wrong.

“Meowing is an interesting vocalisation in that adult cats don’t actually meow at each other, just at people.”