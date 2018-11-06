Twenty three years after they first spiced up our lives, it’s happening – the Spice Girls are having a(nother) reunion.

Sure, this tour isn’t the first tour they’ve done since the fateful day Geri Halliwell left the group, it’s been a long time in the making and won’t feature the full set of Spice Girls (Victoria Beckham has declined to be involved), but that doesn’t mean we aren’t excited.

To celebrate, here are handful of clothing and accessories to help you get your girl power on and ramp up the nostalgia. Thankfully, with nineties fashion having something of a comeback, it’s been easy to find Spice Girl-worthy items.

That Dress