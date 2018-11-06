Twenty three years after they first spiced up our lives, it’s happening – the Spice Girls are having a(nother) reunion.
Sure, this tour isn’t the first tour they’ve done since the fateful day Geri Halliwell left the group, it’s been a long time in the making and won’t feature the full set of Spice Girls (Victoria Beckham has declined to be involved), but that doesn’t mean we aren’t excited.
To celebrate, here are handful of clothing and accessories to help you get your girl power on and ramp up the nostalgia. Thankfully, with nineties fashion having something of a comeback, it’s been easy to find Spice Girl-worthy items.
[Read More: Spice Girls confirm they’re going on tour in 2019]
That Dress
No roundup of the Spice Girls would be complete without a mention of the Union Jack dress. Geri wore it to the Brit Awards in 1997, and now you can too – thanks to this Boohoo number. Be quick though, this was originally intended as an outfit for Halloween.
Union Jack Bodycon Mini Dress, Boohoo, £12
Sky’s The Limit
First sported by Baby, Scary and Geri in the nineties, platform trainers have made something of a comeback this season. If Balenciaga’s £615 ones are a little out of your price range (ahem), the high street has plenty of its own.
Cairo chunky trainers, Topshop, £39
Jungle Is Massive
Animal print is everywhere lately and Mel B would certainly approve. Try these wide-leg trousers as a playful nod to Scary Spice.
Leopard print wide leg trousers, River Island, £30
Perfect For Pigtails
Whether you left your scrunchies in the nineties or have been part of the recent resurgence of the oversized bobble, we love this set of a variety of colours from Urban Outfitters. Perfect for every outfit.
Perfect 10 scrunchie set, Urban Outfitters, £15
Get Comfy
You’ll never guess which Spice Girl we’re channeling with this one.
Active icons hoodie, Adidas, £24.98
The LBD
Victoria Beckham may have declined to be part of the tour, but she’s still a crucial member of the band in our books. That’s why we’ve included this simple LBD – pair with the scrunchies and a chocker to get the look.
Black high neck cut out bodycon, Pretty Little Thing, £12
Best Foot Forward
Channel Geri and pair some iconic red patent boots with your Union Jack dress. We love these ones.
Red patent block heel boots, New Look, £22.49
Heart On Your Sleeve
If the Spice Girls had one message, it was “girl power”. We love this statement t-shirt, especially the rose “i”.
Print t-shirt, Shein, £8.99
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.