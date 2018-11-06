As Spice Girls fans begin mapping out their plans of action to try and bag tickets to their upcoming reunion tour, it would seem no one is more excited than their most prolific superfan, Adele.
After years of speculation, the group has finally confirmed plans to hit the road next year, minus Victoria Beckham, who won’t be involved in the stadium gigs due to “her business commitments”.
Following the announcement, Adele celebrated with a throwback snap of her childhood bedroom, adorned with photos of the girl group, which she posted on her Instagram page.
Along with the photo of her younger self doing a fist-bump, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer wrote: “HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY.”
Adele has never been shy about what an inspiration the Spice Girls have been to her during her career, even blasting a bit of ‘Wannabe’ during her much-celebrated ‘Carpool Karaoke’ sketch back in 2016.
She told Vogue magazine later that year: “People always think I joke about this, but the Spice Girls blew up when I was seven. And seeing them coming from a humble background—there was hope in it.
“It was really a massive part of my life when the whole Girl Power thing happened.”
Following this, during one of the many tangents she veered off on during her ‘Adele Live 2016’ tour, she also paused to lead the crowd in the Netherlands in a ‘Spice Up Your Life’ sing-a-long.
Tickets for the Spice Girls’ upcoming six-date UK stadium tour, which kicks off in June 2019, go on sale on Saturday morning at 10.30am.