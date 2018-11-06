As Spice Girls fans begin mapping out their plans of action to try and bag tickets to their upcoming reunion tour, it would seem no one is more excited than their most prolific superfan, Adele. After years of speculation, the group has finally confirmed plans to hit the road next year, minus Victoria Beckham, who won’t be involved in the stadium gigs due to “her business commitments”.

Following the announcement, Adele celebrated with a throwback snap of her childhood bedroom, adorned with photos of the girl group, which she posted on her Instagram page. Along with the photo of her younger self doing a fist-bump, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer wrote: “HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY.”