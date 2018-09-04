Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star Roxanne Pallett has said she feels like “the most hated girl in Britain”, after admitting to “getting it wrong” when she accused Ryan Thomas of “punching” her in the house.

Last week, Roxanne told ‘CBB’ bosses that she wanted Ryan removed from the house when, in an incident described by producers at the time as “almost play-fighting”, she suggested he’d “repeatedly” and “deliberately” punched her in the ribs.

Having now left the house of her own accord, Roxanne discussed the incident in a pre-recorded interview with Emma Willis, in which the presenter held nothing back and got straight to the point.