While Roxanne has now expressed her regret over the way things played out after walking out of the the ‘CBB’ house, Lucy has told Victoria Derbyshire that Channel 5 should not have let things carry on as long as they did.

Last week, in an incident described by producers as “almost play-fighting” , Ryan was accused by fellow housemate Roxanne Pallett of “punching” her in the ribs “repeatedly” and “deliberately”.

Ryan Thomas ’ girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh has criticised Channel 5 for the way they handled the debacle involving her boyfriend in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

Lucy accused Channel 5 of “fuelling” the aftermath by issuing Ryan with a formal warning and allowing Roxanne to sleep in a separate bedroom, suggesting the former ‘Emmerdale’ actress was given “special treatment”.

“I want Big Brother to revoke his warning and make an apology,” Lucy said. “I think when they give warnings in the past it is for serious things and he didn’t do anything.

“That’s why there are so many Ofcom complaints, everyone can see with their eyes that nothing happened.”

She later said: “I think he was in too much distress for too long. I understand they have to let stories unravel naturally, but they did have the proof, and they didn’t do anything with it. And they let Ryan, for two or three days, be in that much distress... we all saw him break down in tears four or five times.”