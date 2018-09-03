Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has called for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses to show the housemates the footage of the incident that occurred between Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas. Last week, Roxanne accused fellow housemate Ryan of “punching” her, in an incident that was described by producers as “almost play-fighting”, later calling for him to be removed from the house.

Channel 5 The incident was not shown in close-up, so it was hard for 'CBB' viewers to decipher what really happened

Because the two weren’t near any other housemates when the events transpired, it’s been up to the rest of the house to decipher exactly what went down, with ‘Bit On The Side’ host Rylan now calling for producers to show the remaining contestants the footage. Acknowledging he could be perceived as speaking out of turn, Rylan tweeted: “I’m gonna get in trouble for this. “I’m all for no interfering no outside contact etc .... BUT SHOW THE HOUSEMATES THE FOOTAGE. There I’ve said it. Praying they will [sic].”

I’m gonna get in trouble for this , I’m all for no interfering no outside contact etc .... BUT SHOW THE HOUSEMATES THE FOOTAGE. There I’ve said it. Praying they will. — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) September 1, 2018

He previously claimed he’d “never been so uncomfortable” watching an episode of the Channel 5 reality show.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Rylan Clark-Neal outside the 'CBB' house