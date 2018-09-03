Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has called for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses to show the housemates the footage of the incident that occurred between Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas.
Last week, Roxanne accused fellow housemate Ryan of “punching” her, in an incident that was described by producers as “almost play-fighting”, later calling for him to be removed from the house.
Because the two weren’t near any other housemates when the events transpired, it’s been up to the rest of the house to decipher exactly what went down, with ‘Bit On The Side’ host Rylan now calling for producers to show the remaining contestants the footage.
Acknowledging he could be perceived as speaking out of turn, Rylan tweeted: “I’m gonna get in trouble for this.
“I’m all for no interfering no outside contact etc .... BUT SHOW THE HOUSEMATES THE FOOTAGE. There I’ve said it. Praying they will [sic].”
He previously claimed he’d “never been so uncomfortable” watching an episode of the Channel 5 reality show.
Roxanne eventually chose to leave the house of her own accord, while more than 11,000 complaints have been made to Ofcom over the way things played out.
On Monday morning, Roxanne gave her first interview about the debacle, admitting she “massively regrets” letting things go as far as they did.
She told Jeremy Vine on his new Channel 5 panel show: “Since I’ve been out of the house, the first thing I did was view the clip and reflect in a normal environment, because it’s not a normal environment [in the ‘CBB’ house]...
“My mind was clouded and my sensitivity was heightened, I wasn’t thinking straight, and that’s something I need to go away and work on. I need to become a better person.”
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues on Monday night on Channel 5, where Roxanne will be grilled by presenter Emma Willis.
- Refuge- Domestic violence help for women and children - 0808 2000 247
- Visit Women’s Aid- support for abused women and children – or call the National Domestic Violence Helpline, run by Women’s Aid and Refuge, on 0808 2000 247
- Broken Rainbow- The LGBT domestic violence charity - 0845 2 60 55 60
- Men’s Advice Linefor advice and support for men experiencing domestic violence and abuse - 0808 801 0327