This Iconic 90s Duo Is Reuniting On This Week's Celebrity Gogglebox

Denise Van Outen Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

And ahead of this week’s instalment, even more celebs will be hitting the sofa.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gogglebox regular Denise Van Outen revealed she’d be reuniting with her former Big Breakfast co-host Johnny Vaughan to help pass comment on the past week’s telly.

“Let the carnage commence!” she teased on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and Johnny back in action together.

Denise and Johnny were previously thick as thieves when they presented The Big Breakfast back in the 90s.

However, their professional relationship soured when Denise discovered Johnny had been renegotiating his contract without telling her.

Back in 2017, Denise told the Loose Women panel that the fall-out was “mainly to do with pay”.

“At that particular time, we were literally like brother and sister, we were best friends, unbreakable,” she explained.

“The whole relationship fell apart when we started to renegotiate our contracts because I always felt that we worked together as a team and that is how it should be.”

However, in 2021, they put their feud behind them, and last year appeared on an episode of the now-defunct Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch, where they made light of their past feud.

They aren’t the only ones who’ll be bringing some 90s nostalgia to Celebrity Gogglebox this week, though.

Spice Girls star Mel B will also be taking part, alongside her daughter Phoenix Brown.

