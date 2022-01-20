These Celebrity Manifestations Show It's All In The All Long Game

Twitter

The idea of “manifesting” your dreams into reality is nothing new, but it has really gained momentum in the past year. There are books, TikToks and Instagram pages all dedicated to the concept of speaking things into existence.

Advocates of manifestation believe that putting your intentions out there – and focussing your attention on them – will ultimately bring about tangible change. Others think it’s a pile of BS.

But now, a star-studded Twitter thread has made us wonder if there is some value in sharing your hopes and desires with the world.

A new ad campaign for the platform shows all the celebrities who’ve shared their ambition publicly, only for it to come true.

Fame and fortune can sometimes leave us feeling a little envious. But some of these tweets were from more than 10 years ago, and even the most cynical can’t fault these celebs for playing the long game.

It goes to show that achieving our dreams can take years. The jury might be out on manifestation, but combining a plan with patience and hard work? That seems to help.

Here are some of the celebrities who managed to achieve their dreams.

if you can dream it, Tweet it



📍 New York, NY pic.twitter.com/dLx1wCnlRY — Twitter (@Twitter) January 18, 2022

Not only was Meg Thee Stallion manifesting, she also had huge self-belief. Fast forward to 2022 and she is now one of the hottest female rappers in Hip-Hop.

Meanwhile Actor Simi Liu bravely shared his dream role with the world. He later tweeted: “Speaking your dreams into existence is just the first step in the long journey of making them come true. Nobody from Marvel ever read this tweet, but that didn’t matter. I believed in it enough that I was willing to work every day for it. Speak your dreams and then get to work!”

Issa Rae simply wanted to be the more successful version of herself. Now, she is co-creator, co-writer, and star of Insecure.

And Demi Lovato was just starting out in her career when she tweeted her Super Bowl ambition. Eventually this dream came true.

Matthew A Cherry tweeted: “So happy there’s a billboard in my hometown. #tweetitintoexistence” and indeed did win an Oscar for the film Hair Love.

And Bubba Wallace’s tweet became a reality as he is now the first African-American to win in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

And finally, Niall Horan from One Direction auditioned for The X-factor and it’s safe to say we all know what happened after that!