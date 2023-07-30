James Buckley, Mica Ven, Marcus Brigstocke, Richie Anderson and Dani Dyer in the Masterchef kitchen BBC /Shine TV

Celebrity Masterchef will be back on our screens in a matter of days with a fresh batch of famous faces hoping to impress in the kitchen.

This year’s series will see everyone from Love Islanders to soap stars demonstrating their culinary skills and knowledge in the hope of following in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Lisa Snowdon.

From who’s taking part to the all-important release date, here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 series of Celebrity Masterchef…

Who’s in the line-up?

A total of 20 famous faces will be battling it out in the show’s iconic kitchen.

The first episode will feature Love Island’s Dani Dyer, The Inbetweeners’ Jay Cartwright actor James Buckley, comedian Marcus Brigstocke, Mica Ven from Gogglebox and Strictly Come Dancing’s Richie Anderson.

Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh, Cheryl Hole of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fame, rapper Apl.de.Ap, Strictly pro Dianne Buswell and comedians Shazia Mirza and Terry Christian will also be trying to impress the judges.

Lisa Snowdon is the reigning Celebrity Masterchef champion BBC/Shine TV

Also taking part are singers Jamelia and Sam Fox, entertainer Dave Benson Phillips, veteran actor Michael Praed and broadcaster Remi Burgz.

Musician Locksmith, Love Islander Luca Bish, The Wanted’s Max George and opera singer Wynne Evans complete the line-up.

What challenges will they face?

The first 60-minute episode of each heat week will see all five celebs take on the show’s classic ‘Under The Cloche’ challenge before creating their two-course dinner party dishes.

Returning challenges will include the Dinner Party and Nostalgia dish rounds, and a mysterious new Celebrity Food Truck challenge is also on the cards.

Is there a trailer?

There is! You can watch it below:

Who will be judging?

When does the series start?

The first episode airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 2 August at 9pm. The next episodes air the following day at 8.30pm and on Friday 4 August at 8pm.