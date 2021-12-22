Channel 5 News Issues Apology After Spoiling Winner Of Celebrity MasterChef

Joey Essex, Judi Love, Su Pollard, Neil Ruddock and Oti Mabuse returned to the MasterChef kitchen BBC/Shine TV

This article contains spoilers about Tuesday’s Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off.

Channel 5 News has issued an apology after revealing the winner of Celebrity MasterChef’s Christmas special before it had even aired on the BBC.

The first Christmas Cook-Off saw comedian and Loose Women panellist Judi Love crowned champion, winning one of two golden whisk trophies up for grabs this year.

In the festive episode, the Strictly Come Dancing contestant went head to head with former TOWIE star Joey Essex, Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, ex-footballer Neil Ruddock, and comedy star Su Pollard to claim the title.

Judi took home the golden whisk BBC via PA Media

However, minutes before Celebrity MasterChef was due to air on BBC One at 8pm, Channel 5 News accidentally spoiled the result.

Later in the evening, Channel 5 News posted an apology on Twitter, which read: “We would like to say sorry for mistakenly announcing the winner of BBC1’s Celebrity Masterchef before it was revealed on the programme tonight.

“Apologies to all fans of the show.”

Judi won the Christmas Cook-Off after serving up a rolled turkey breast stuffed with jerk seasoning, served with parsnip puree, carrots, stuffing, roast potatoes, crispy turkey skin and a cranberry and scotch bonnet chilli jam – which judge Gregg Wallace described as “nothing short of fantastic”.

She also presented a Jamaican Christmas Black Cake with a sorrel sauce and a stout and rum punch ice-cream, with judge John Torode saying: “I love it.”

Les Dennis, Joe Swash, Mica Paris, Gemma Collins and Rev Richard Coles are returning to the MasterChef kitchen are set to return to the MasterChef kitchen for another Christmas Cook-Off on Wednesday, airing at 9pm on BBC One.