Max George on Celebrity Masterchef BBC /Shine TV

Max George has revealed he told something of a porky pie to get on this year’s Celebrity Masterchef.

The Wanted singer is one of the famous faces competing in the kitchen on the latest series of the BBC cookery competition, having landed a spot on the line-up after telling a lie on his application.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant made the admission as he appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday.

He told host Christine Lampard: “I think I was one of the later additions. On the questionnaire.... I said I cooked at least four nights a week at home.

“I mean, I haven’t had a kitchen for over a year, because I’m renovating so I’ve literally been... sort of [having] takeouts.

“I probably don’t cook at home more than four times a month! But I got in, and it was a really cool experience.”

Max taking part in the Under the Cloche challenge BBC /Shine TV

Max, who is dating former EastEnders actor and fellow Strictly alum Maisie Smith, also revealed that his girlfriend wouldn’t give his cooking the most glowing of reviews on the rare occasions he does make it to the kitchen.

Asked what she made of his culinary skills, he added: “She’d say average if she was honest. She’s harsh.”

Max will be seen in the kitchen on Wednesday night as he takes part in the second heat of this year’s competition.

He will be going up against kids TV presenter Dave Benson Phillips, radio broadcaster Remi Burgz, comedian Shazia Mirza and comedian Terry Christian for a place in the second quarter final.

