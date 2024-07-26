We Genuinely Need These Céline Dion And Lady Gaga Olympics Duet Rumours To Be True

Céline Dion performing in 2016 via Associated Press

With the 2024 Olympics set to get underway on Friday night, there’s one moment pop fans truly can’t wait for.

In the lead-up to the ceremony, it was rumoured that Céline Dion would be using the event as her musical comeback, having taken time out of the spotlight in recent history after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

Earlier this week, the chart-topping singer was pictured in Paris, where the event is due to take place, prompting mass hysteria among her fans online.

But there’s one more part of the story that’s made us even more excited.

Lady Gaga on stage in 2017 via Associated Press

We already knew that Gaga was also in Paris, having been spotted rehearsing for what appears to be a slot in the opening ceremony days before Céline’s arrival.

However, according to French journalist Thierry Moreau, the two music legends will be teaming up for an unforgettable rendition of the late chanteuse Edith Piaf’s signature tune La Vie En Rose.

And let’s just say this particular little nugget of info has got fans near-hysterical over on X (formerly Twitter)...

If the rumours of Céline Dion and Lady Gaga performing a duet are true, we are in for an iconic Olympic ceremony.



Celiniacs and Little Monsters, unite! https://t.co/RqXeNJjyun — celine vocals (@CelineOracle) July 24, 2024

Lady Gaga X Celine Dion is a dream duet, they will rock the Olympics stage together ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/KDkg21ZOz4 — Hamz 🔻 (@FolieHaus) July 24, 2024

OH MY FKING GOD

GAGA AND CELINE SING TOGETHER https://t.co/A7pAyj8aPM — Aaron (@aaronbabylonia) July 24, 2024

oh this mother convention… https://t.co/IkIEth9fdN — maddie aka renly nation 🍉 (@mcwaystar) July 24, 2024

A Gaga/Celine duet is just what my heart needs. I can’t think about it too much or I almost cry 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/QdkI6hNS8C — Taylor (Disney World Leash Kid) (@TaylorDherty) July 25, 2024

These two have deeply admired each other, so it’s only fitting that it’ll be Gaga that helps bring Celine back to the big stage.

She knows a thing or two about paying back the legends. https://t.co/9pfVpFtXOb pic.twitter.com/ZDfkGdA96P — Kevin D. Grüssing 🪷 (pronounced Grew-sing) (@KevDGrussing) July 24, 2024

This would be- incredible. I had suspicions when i saw them both in Paris. It would be perfect because it would mean Celine is not completely alone up there and gaga is the perfect companion pic.twitter.com/QfuUY0Ev50 — Tom Evans (@t0mevans) July 24, 2024

My two favorite singers performing a duet https://t.co/ePCG83KHir pic.twitter.com/jiq4xeOTLr — 🌻 Kate 🌻 (@tinaturnacorner) July 24, 2024

celine doing a duet with gaga? if that is true i will have no option but to simply pass away, it’ll be a mother convention and i won’t survive it 😭😭 — chloe dern (@gerriswife) July 24, 2024

I don’t think you understand how special this is. Lady Gaga once again proving she knows how to work with and really help uplift the legends of the industry! https://t.co/A211IfDk3i — jeeb (@jeebinnyc) July 24, 2024

O still think we need a French artist on the roster, but Gaga and Céline Dion singing together at the opening ceremony for the Olympics might be an all-timer! — Claire M. (@claire__mrcl) July 24, 2024

They want me to cry and also they want me to die and broke into pieces https://t.co/3IGnuNEKCf — 𝕱𝖑𝖊𝖚𝖗 👹 (@FLEUR_saona) July 24, 2024

The gays have already won this year's Olympics and it hasn't even started https://t.co/vHUkPXkFXS — Stede Bonnet, Starship Capt❤️🩹🏴☠️#LongLiveOFMD (@GentlemanPieRat) July 24, 2024

Between the British diving team and this I’m absolutely locked in for the Olympics https://t.co/AnUpyW5soI — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 24, 2024

French journalist shares that @celinedion and @ladygaga rehearsed “La vie en rose” as a duet for the opening ceremonies of the Olympics. Who would be better than Gaga to support Celine through this moment? 1/2 https://t.co/Owtcfg6Jap — Janna Berenson (@jannaberenson) July 26, 2024

Besides the fact that she has her own beautiful rendition of the song, we can’t forget how gracefully and sensitively she performed with Tony Bennet during more difficult times in his life. Perfect pairing. 2/2 — Janna Berenson (@jannaberenson) July 26, 2024

From Celine Dion attending Lady Gaga’s show to both of them singing together at the Paris olympics

We didn’t see that coming at all

pic.twitter.com/6dgm5C1F5K — Yasser👽 (@gagasteponme) July 24, 2024

Even the French president Emmanuel Macron is excited about the prospect of Gaga and Céline teaming up to perform together on the Seine.

“I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony, like all our compatriots,” Macron told France 2 (via The Guardian) of Céline’s arrival in Paris.

“I will not reveal anything, what [opening ceremony director] Thomas Jolly and all his teams have prepared. There is also a surprise.”

Both singers have previously put their own spin on La Vie En Rose in the past, with Céline covering it for Stars 90 back in 1993.

Meanwhile, Gaga recorded her own version of the song for her 2019 film A Star Is Born, which features in the movie when she and Bradley Cooper share the screen for the first time.

Céline has also made no secret of her hopes to perform with the Poker Face singer.

Asked back in 2018 if she had any advice for Gaga ahead of her Las Vegas debut, Céline insisted: “Do I have advice for Lady Gaga? No! This girl knows exactly what she’s doing. She knows what to do.

“And I will never, ever, ever in my whole life tell somebody professional and super-talented like she is how to do things.”

On the prospect of duetting, she added: “Don’t get me started now! I would love that. I love her so much. I can’t wait. Come on Lady Gaga, we’re waiting for you.”