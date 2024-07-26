We Genuinely Need These Céline Dion And Lady Gaga Olympics Duet Rumours To Be True

With the 2024 Olympics set to get underway on Friday night, there’s one moment pop fans truly can’t wait for.
In the lead-up to the ceremony, it was rumoured that Céline Dion would be using the event as her musical comeback, having taken time out of the spotlight in recent history after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.
Earlier this week, the chart-topping singer was pictured in Paris, where the event is due to take place, prompting mass hysteria among her fans online.
But there’s one more part of the story that’s made us even more excited.
Enter: Lady Gaga.
We already knew that Gaga was also in Paris, having been spotted rehearsing for what appears to be a slot in the opening ceremony days before Céline’s arrival.
However, according to French journalist Thierry Moreau, the two music legends will be teaming up for an unforgettable rendition of the late chanteuse Edith Piaf’s signature tune La Vie En Rose.
And let’s just say this particular little nugget of info has got fans near-hysterical over on X (formerly Twitter)...
Even the French president Emmanuel Macron is excited about the prospect of Gaga and Céline teaming up to perform together on the Seine.
“I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony, like all our compatriots,” Macron told France 2 (via The Guardian) of Céline’s arrival in Paris.
“I will not reveal anything, what [opening ceremony director] Thomas Jolly and all his teams have prepared. There is also a surprise.”
Both singers have previously put their own spin on La Vie En Rose in the past, with Céline covering it for Stars 90 back in 1993.
Meanwhile, Gaga recorded her own version of the song for her 2019 film A Star Is Born, which features in the movie when she and Bradley Cooper share the screen for the first time.
Céline has also made no secret of her hopes to perform with the Poker Face singer.
Asked back in 2018 if she had any advice for Gaga ahead of her Las Vegas debut, Céline insisted: “Do I have advice for Lady Gaga? No! This girl knows exactly what she’s doing. She knows what to do.
“And I will never, ever, ever in my whole life tell somebody professional and super-talented like she is how to do things.”
On the prospect of duetting, she added: “Don’t get me started now! I would love that. I love her so much. I can’t wait. Come on Lady Gaga, we’re waiting for you.”
After vowing to see Gaga’s show, Céline also made good on her promise, and was pictured dancing up a storm in the audience of the Oscar winner’s Vegas residency.