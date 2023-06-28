Chadwick Boseman To Be Honoured With Posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Chadwick Boseman in 2019 Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman will be honoured posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late actor was among a group of honourees selected on Monday for the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2024 class in the motion pictures category.

Other entertainers in that category include Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Pine and Michelle Yeoh. Dates for the ceremonies have yet to be scheduled, the Walk of Fame website states.

Chadwick has been lauded for his performances in various movies, including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Marshall and Get On Up.

He famously portrayed T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther, as well as other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He died of cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43.

Chadwick’s widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, talked about their relationship in her first interview since his death two years after.

In a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg for Good Morning America, Simone said that she felt “so lucky” to have been able to be in a relationship with Chadwick.

“I can’t believe that I got to love this person,” she said. “And I also got them to love me too.”

In 2021, Howard University announced it was naming its newly re-established college of fine arts after the late actor.

The historically Black university, where Chadwick was a student, announced that the college will be named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.