Alongside a picture of the pair laughing together, the star – who played the spy Nakia in Black Panther – wrote on Instagram: “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do. “One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”

Shahar Azran via Getty Images Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman pictured in 2018

The sudden announcement of Boseman’s death on August 28 last year stunned Hollywood and triggered an outpouring of grief from around the world. Black Panther arrived in 2018 and was lauded as a landmark moment for representation, with a primarily black cast. It was a box office smash, grossing 1.3 billion dollars (£944 million) and earning a best picture nomination at the Oscars. Boseman earned a posthumous best actor nod at the Oscars earlier this year for his portrayal of an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Last week the actor’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, sang an emotional rendition of I’ll Be Seeing You during a Stand Up To Cancer charity event.