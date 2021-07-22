Michaela Coel has landed a role in the forthcoming Black Panther sequel, it has been reported.

According to Variety, the I May Destroy You creator and star has been cast in the new Marvel film Wakanda Forever, which is slated for release in 2022.

The industry outlet reported that details about Michaela’s character are currently being kept under wraps, but she’ll be joining a number of stars from the original film in the follow-up, including Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and fellow Brit Letitia Wright.

Michaela has reportedly already joined the cast and crew at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, where production on Wakanda Forever began last month.

HuffPost UK has contacted Michaela Coel’s reps for comment.