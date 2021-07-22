Michaela Coel has landed a role in the forthcoming Black Panther sequel, it has been reported.
According to Variety, the I May Destroy You creator and star has been cast in the new Marvel film Wakanda Forever, which is slated for release in 2022.
The industry outlet reported that details about Michaela’s character are currently being kept under wraps, but she’ll be joining a number of stars from the original film in the follow-up, including Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and fellow Brit Letitia Wright.
Michaela has reportedly already joined the cast and crew at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, where production on Wakanda Forever began last month.
HuffPost UK has contacted Michaela Coel’s reps for comment.
Michaela first rose to prominence in the Channel 4 sitcom Chewing Gum, later appearing in the Black Mirror episode USS Callister, the Netflix musical Been So Long and the drama Black Earth Rising.
Her international profile soared following the success of I May Destroy You, which is currently in the running for eight awards at this year’s Emmys.
Marvel previously confirmed that they would not be recasting the role of T’Challa, originated by the late Chadwick Boseman in the first Black Panther film, for Wakanda Forever.
Instead, the character’s sister Shuri – played by Letitia Wright – will apparently take a larger role in the sequel.
As well as Wakanda Forever, a Black Panther spin-off TV series centred around the origin story of Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, is currently in the works at streaming service Disney+.