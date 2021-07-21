Channel 4 Resurrects The Big Breakfast For Special Day Of Broadcasts Championing Black Talent

Channel 4 has confirmed it will bring back The Big Breakfast as part of its Black To Front day, which will champion Black on-screen talent.

In September, Channel 4 is running a day of broadcasts fronted by Black presenters, which will begin in the morning, with a one-off edition of The Big Breakfast hosted by Mo Gilligan and AJ Ododu.

Announcing the return of The Big Breakfast, Channel 4 has promised the reboot will “retain plenty of its original anarchic spirit, risqué sense of humour and distinctive energy”.

AJ said: “I absolutely can’t wait to get stuck into The Big Breakfast. It is such an iconic show to be part of and I am buzzing it is finally coming back! I’m so looking forward to working with Mo and I can’t wait to wake up the nation!”