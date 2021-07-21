Channel 4 Resurrects The Big Breakfast For Special Day Of Broadcasts Championing Black Talent

Channel 4 has confirmed it will bring back The Big Breakfast as part of its Black To Front day, which will champion Black on-screen talent.
In September, Channel 4 is running a day of broadcasts fronted by Black presenters, which will begin in the morning, with a one-off edition of The Big Breakfast hosted by Mo Gilligan and AJ Ododu.
Announcing the return of The Big Breakfast, Channel 4 has promised the reboot will “retain plenty of its original anarchic spirit, risqué sense of humour and distinctive energy”.
AJ said: “I absolutely can’t wait to get stuck into The Big Breakfast. It is such an iconic show to be part of and I am buzzing it is finally coming back! I’m so looking forward to working with Mo and I can’t wait to wake up the nation!”
She added: “I’m thrilled to be part of Channel 4’s Black to Front – which quite rightly gives a platform to deserving Black British TV talent across our industry, both on and off-screen. It’s going to be really special.”
Elsewhere, Sir Trevor McDonald will take the helm of Countdown for the day.
He’ll be joined by Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, who’ll be filling in for Rachel Riley, while Lemn Sissay OBE and Marverine Cole will offer their expertise in Dictionary Corner.
Sir Trevor said: “I am proud and delighted to be presenting Countdown on this special day; I have always enjoyed watching Countdown, a show that has been around for almost as long as I have!”
Channel 4’s deputy director of programmes Kelly Webb-Lamb said: “From the voices that introduce the shows to the people appearing on screen, across social and All 4, the entire day will be fronted by Black talent and will tell the stories of Black British communities in a demonstration of Black excellence.
“Behind the camera, Channel 4 is working together with our production partners to shape ambitious and meaningful off-screen commitments, making sure that Black to Front lives on beyond one day, accelerating careers and bringing about significant change that will leave a lasting legacy across the UK TV industry.”
The exact date of Channel 4′s Black To Front day is yet to be announced.