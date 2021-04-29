Jon Snow has announced that he is stepping down as an anchor at Channel 4 News at the end of the year. The broadcaster and journalist is the longest-serving presenter in the programme’s history, having spent 32 years at the helm. The 73-year-old will continue to work at Channel 4 and “will front longer-form projects… and represent the channel in other matters”, according to a statement from the broadcaster.

Michael Steele via Getty Images Jon Snow pictured in 2012

He said: “After three incredible decades on Channel 4 News, it is time to move on. “I am excited by the many things I want to accomplish but I have to say I have enjoyed every minute of my time with the programme. It has brought me adventure, as well as sorrow in some of the stories that I have had to report and also joy in reporting others, but, above all, it has brought me community in working with the most fantastic group of people who are bound in intellect, humour and understanding. “Together, we have forged a wonderful service.” Snow continued: “I feel proud to have contributed to Channel 4 News, let alone to have anchored the programme for the last 32 years. “I’m looking forward to new adventures and new challenges.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Snow after winning a TV Bafta in 2016