How To Stop People Drowning Trying To Reach The UK For Safety

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by the RNLI, following a small boat incident in the Channel after 27 people died yesterday in the worst-recorded migrant tragedy in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday November 25, 2021. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images) Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images

The death of 27 people, including three children, trying to make their way across the channel from France has renewed calls for something to be done to stop people being at risk of drowning while attempting to reach the UK.

Create safe routes

Advertisement

Home Office figures show that the number of people seeking asylum in the UK remains around the same as two years ago. But fatalities of people crossing the Channel have risen.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, said this was because there was a lack of “safe and legal routes” for asylum seekers. “We must remember that dangerous journeys take place because​ the government provides no safe alternative for people to exercise their right to seek asylum here,” he said.

Advertisement

The Dubs amendment

The Dubs amendment, named after Labour peer Lord Alf Dubs who came to Britain as a refugee in 1939, required the government to accept a number of unaccompanied refugee children and reunite them with family members in the UK. But ministers decided not to maintain the scheme. Wednesday’s tragic events have led to demands it be brought back.

Advertisement

A new visa system

Under current rules people can only claim asylum in the UK when they are physically here. The Refugee Council has said a new system should be introduced to allow people to apply for a visa to enter the UK for the purposes of claiming asylum. This would, the charity said, reduce the need for people to make dangerous journeys across the channel. “It doesn’t have to be this way – humanitarian visas would enable people in need of protection to travel to the UK in a safe manner,” they said.

‘Boots on the ground’

But the government is focusing on preventing people from arriving rather than facilitating safer passage. Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to joint police patrols along the French Channel coast. Pierre-Henri Dumont, the MP for Calais, rejected the prime minister’s proposal as a “crazy solution” that “will not change anything” along the long shoreline.

Advertisement

‘Pushback’