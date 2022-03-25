Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Met In Principal's Office After Daughters Fought

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum had real-life drama long before they co-starred in their new action-adventure movie The Lost City.

The two actors have revealed they were both called into a pre-school principal’s office because their daughters were fighting with one another.

The school simply wanted to know how the kids could arrive at a detente.

“We have two very very strong-willed little girls ... very much buttin’ heads,” Channing told James Corden during an interview on his US talk show earlier this week.

The day after what Sandra described as another “altercation”, she then got a call from the school and wondered whether she would have to contact Channing or his ex-wife Jenna Dewan directly to yet again deal with the clashing kids.

But the school arrived at a novel solution: challenging the two girls with a competition to see who could be the nicest to the other.

“So they were like bringing each other little Dixie cups of water,” Sandra said.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum chat with James Corden on The Late Late Show CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Sandra’s daughter Laila and Channing’s daughter Everly are now a few grades beyond pre-school, so we can assume their rivalry is finally water under the bridge.

Meanwhile, the two actors have arrived at their own level of friendship with a shared “level of stupidity,” Sandra said.

