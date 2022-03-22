Sandra Bullock Names The One Film She 'Wishes She Hadn't Done'

Sandra Bullock Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Sandra Bullock has admitted there’s one film from her vast back catalogue that she regrets being part of.

With more than 50 movies under her belt, the versatile star has appeared in cult comedies, fast-paced action films and emotional dramas – and impressively, there’s only one film she says she wishes she hadn’t done.

During an interview with TooFab, the Oscar winner was asked if there was any film she was initially “embarrassed” about but eventually “came around to”.

“I have one no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in,” she then offered, before naming the sequel to Speed as her pick.

“I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

While the 1994 action film Speed was a commercial and critical success, the follow-up three years later was panned, and it seems Sandra is still smarting from the experience.

Sandra Bullock on the set of Speed 2 Ron Phillips/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

“That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around that I know of,” she added of Speed 2: Cruise Control.

The first Speed film saw Sandra sharing the screen with Keanu Reeves, though he declined to return for the sequel.

“At the time I didn’t respond to the script,” Keanu admitted during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last year.

“I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

