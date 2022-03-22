Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Recalls Mortifying Wardrobe Malfunction While Filming Season 2

Jonathan Bailey at the Baftas earlier this month Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Since Bridgerton became a global hit at the end of 2020, Jonathan Bailey has won hearts all over the globe, who know him as an all-round suave, charming and cool customer.

However, it turns out even he isn’t immune to a cringe-worthy moment.

In the lead-up to the Netflix period drama’s second season, the British actor has admitted he was left red-faced after suffering a wardrobe malfunction while filming a fencing scene.

“As men, we’re not going to complain about restrictive clothing when we’re sat with the women and their corsets,” he explained during a Bridgerton press conference earlier this week.

“But the fencing outfits were quite tight in various different places and we were wearing plimsolls on quite a dewy morning on the grass.”

Jonathan continued: “Going in for my final lunge with Benedict [played by Luke Thompson], my crotch ripped. And it’s all on camera!”

Jonathan pictured during the infamous fencing scene Liam Daniel/Netflix via PA Media

Of the mortifying moment, he added: “It’s just in those moments where you suddenly realise you’re being filmed by four different cameras. I sort of screamed, ‘this is just so embarrassing!’.”

Wardrobe malfunctions aside, it sounds as though the cast of Bridgerton will be bearing a lot less flesh in season two than the show’s steamy first run.

Responding to rumours there’ll be fewer sex scenes in the follow-up, creator Chris Van Dusen said: “We’ve never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene and I don’t think we ever will.

“It all serves a larger purpose and it’s a different story this season. Different characters, where we’re with Anthony and Kate most of the season and that’s very different from Daphne and Simon.”

