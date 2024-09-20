Chappell Roan Opens Up About Telling Red Carpet Photographer To 'Shut The F*** Up'

Chappell Roan has spoken out about an incident at this year’s VMAs in which she fired back at a photographer who had been rude to her.
Earlier this month, the Good Luck, Babe! singer – who has been candid about the difficulties that have come with her meteoric rise to global fame – was caught on camera telling a photographer to “shut the fuck up”, after he made the same remark to her first.
Asked about the moment during a fresh interview with The Guardian, Chappell explained: “I’m very turned off by the celebrity of it all. Some girls have been in this so long that they’re used to that, but I’m not that girl. I’m not gonna be a sweetie pie to a man who’s telling me to shut the fuck up.”
Of the public’s perception of her, the chart-topping star added: “They think I’m complaining about my success. I’m complaining about being abused.”
Chappell previously told a reporter on the red carpet after the confrontation: “I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying. “And I yelled back! I yelled back! You don’t get to yell at me like that.”
Later at the VMAs, which marked Chappell’s first major awards show appearance, she delivered the performance of the night with her rendition her signature hit, which carried on the Joan Of Arc-esque theming of her red carpet appearance.
She also picked up the coveted Best New Artist title, following in the footsteps of past winners like Eurythmics, Nirvana, Eminem, Alicia Keys, The Killers, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.