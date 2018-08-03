Charles Bronson Compliments Judge On His 'Lovely' Wig As He Faces Assault Trial

Rex Features Charles Bronson has been committed to stand trial for an alleged assault on a prison officer in January this year

The UK’s most notorious prisoner, Charles Bronson, today asked a judge to deal with his case swiftly as it was almost dinner time and “it’s fish and chips today” before complimenting him on his “lovely” wig.

The 65-year-old was appearing at Leeds Crown Court over an alleged assault on a deputy prison governor at Wakefield Prison, but did not enter a plea.

Bronson, who changed his name in 2014 to Charles Salvador, began the hearing by complaining that he was not able to appear in person over the allegation that he caused grievous bodily harm to Mark Doherty on January 25.

He appeared via video link from HMP Frankland, Durham – no reason for which was given in court. Bronson said it made him feel like he had a “part in Star Trek”.

When told to enter a plea, he asked to address Judge Guy Kearl QC directly.

Bronson continued: “I should be in your courtroom today, as a man, respectful, honourable and facing what I’m facing.

“But talking to you by a TV screen I feel like I’ve got a part in Star Trek. I don’t like it. It’s not me. It’s not justice.”

Dressed in a pale blue T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms and wearing glasses, Bronson said: “I still believe British justice is the best on the planet and that’s coming from a man who’s been in prison all his life.”