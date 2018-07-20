Novichok attack victim Charlie Rowley has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital, director of nursing Lorna Wilkinson has said.

Rowley, 45, and his partner Dawn Sturgess, 44, fell seriously ill following exposure to the nerve agent in Amesbury on 30 June.

Sturgess passed away at Salisbury District Hospital on earlier this month.

It is understood she was exposed to at least 10 times the amount of nerve agent the Skripals came into contact with.

Investigators are working to the theory that the substance was in a discarded perfume bottle found by the couple in a park or somewhere in Salisbury city centre after Sturgess sprayed Novichok straight on to her skin.

Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said on Friday: “On behalf of all my officers, staff and volunteers, we welcome today’s news that Charlie Rowley has been discharged from Salisbury District hospital.

“We wish him the best with his ongoing recovery.”