Inquest Into The Death Of Novichok Poisoning Victim Dawn Sturgess Opens

PA Wire/PA Images Dawn Sturgess died eight days after apparently coming into contact with Novichok from the same batch used in the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal

An inquest into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was apparently poisoned after coming into contact with Novichok, has been opened and adjourned.

The 44-year-old died eight days after coming into contact with what is suspected to be the same batch of deadly nerve agent used in the attempted murder of Yulia and Sergei Skripal in Salisbury earlier this year.

Sturgess’s partner, Charlie Rowley, 45, was left fighting for his life after also being contaminated by the chemical weapon.

Coroner David Ridley said a cause of death would not be confirmed until further tests have been carried out.