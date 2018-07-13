Police Find Bottle Containing Novichok Which Poisoned Two People In Amesbury

Counter terrorism police believe they have found the source of the Novichok nerve agent which poisoned a couple in Amesbury.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, died on Sunday after she was exposed to the substance, which also left her partner Charlie Rowley fighting for his life in hospital.

Police launched a murder inquiry following her death and had been combing the local area for the source of the poison - warning local residents not to pick up discarded containers.

In a statement on Friday, the Met Police said they had discovered a bottle containing Novichok in Rowley’s home.

“It was taken to the Defence, Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, Wiltshire, for tests,” the force said.

“Following those tests, scientists have now confirmed to us that the substance contained within the bottle is Novichok.

“Further scientific tests will be carried out to try and establish whether it is from the same batch that contaminated Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March – this remains a main line of enquiry for police.

“Inquiries are under way to establish where the bottle came from and how it came to be in Charlie’s house.”

A post-mortem is due to take place next week to establish Sturgess’ cause of death and an inquest will be opened and adjourned on Thursday, July 19.