The grieving son of Amesbury Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess has called on Donald Trump to raise his mother’s death with Vladimir Putin.

The US president, who is on the last day of his visit to the UK, is due to meet the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday.

Ewan Hope, 19, said he wants his mother’s killer, or killers, “to get what they deserve”.

“I don’t share Donald Trump’s politics and I’ll never be a supporter of his, but I would like him to raise mum’s case with the Russian president,” he told the Sunday Mirror.

“We need to get justice for my mum.”