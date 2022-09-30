Charlize Theron’s first ever Oscars is a night she’ll never forget after she suffered the mother of all wardrobe malfunctions.

In a new interview with Harpers Bazaar, the Bombshell actor recalled attending the Academy Awards in 2000 when she wore a stunning custom-made Vera Wang dress.

However, after wowing on the red carpet in the orange backless number, things got a little more chilly once the actor took her seat inside for the awards ceremony, where her movie The Cider House Rules was nominated.

Charlize explained: “When I stood up for the first standing ovation, I felt this kind of cool breeze coming up my tush and I realised my whole butt was hanging out.”

Thankfully help was at hand in the shape of Best Actor nominee Julianne Moore, who came to Charlize’s rescue after she had fled to the bathroom in panic.

“I remember Julianne Moore was on all fours in her gown searching for a safety pin on the floor and she found one,” Charlize said.

Charlize then revealed that she still has the dress - complete with safety pin and sent it to the dry cleaners with a special request.

“Don’t touch it! I want it to stay exactly the way Julianne Moore fixed it,” she recalled

“I still have the dress with the safety pin in it,” Charlize added, before thanking Julianne for coming to her rescue.

Charlize went on to win a Best Actress Oscar four years later for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.