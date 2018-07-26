PA Wire/PA Images Charlotte Brown died in the accident in 2015

A web designer is on the run after being found guilty of killing his date in a speedboat accident on the River Thames. Web designer Jack Shepherd had been trying to impress 24-year-old Charlotte Brown after meeting her on the dating website OkCupid. But their first date ended in tragedy when his boat capsized and she was thrown into the cold river in December 2015. Shepherd, 30, originally from Exeter, had denied manslaughter by gross negligence but was found guilty at the Old Bailey on Thursday. It can now be reported that he skipped bail and failed to attend his trial, to the anger of Brown’s grieving parents, who were in court. Despite issuing instructions to his legal team by phone, police were unable to track him down and his whereabouts remains unknown.

PA Wire/PA Images Web developer Jack Shepherd was found guilty in his absence at the Old Bailey

The court had heard how Shepherd had bought the 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte GTO from Gumtree to “pull women”. In the months before Brown’s death, he had entertained up to 10 women on the 1980s model, having invited them back to his houseboat in Hammersmith. During that time, he had been caught speeding by marine police more than once and was advised on the importance of wearing life jackets. A previous date, Amy Warner, told jurors she felt so uncomfortable aboard the vessel that she asked Shepherd to slow down and then got a taxi home. On December 8 2015, Shepherd treated Brown to a £150 meal at Oblix in the Shard, where they drank two bottles of wine. The couple took a taxi back to Shepherd’s home, where they took champagne aboard the speedboat for a trip past the Houses of Parliament. In mobile phone footage, Brown could be heard shouting that they were going “so fast” as Shepherd drove at more than double the 12-knot speed limit. On the return journey, Shepherd handed over the controls to business development consultant Brown who went “full throttle”. Moments before the accident, Brown’s sister texted her: “Is he driving this bad boy?” but received no answer.

Metropolitan Police/ PA Jack Shepherd bought a speed boat to “pull women”