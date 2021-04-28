Channel 5 Documentary About Charlotte Crosby's Appearance Sparks Flood Of Ofcom Complaints

“Dealing with trolls is one thing, you ignore, you block,” she wrote. “BUT where are we as a society when the trolls are the mainstream TV channels? “Will they now take responsibility for my dip in mental health and my plummeted self-esteem? Do they take responsibility for the resulting press from the show, again discussing how ‘shocking’ my face is?” Metro has now reported that TV watchdog Ofcom has received 7,082 complaints about the documentary, which Channel 5 has since pulled from their catch-up service My5. As is standard procedure, the regulator will now assess these complaints before deciding whether to take the matter further and launch an official investigation.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Charlotte Crosby