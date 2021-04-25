Channel 5 Responds After Charlotte Crosby Slams 'Immoral And Insensitive' Show About Her Face

Channel 5 has announced it has pulled a recently-aired documentary about Charlotte Crosby’s appearance, after the reality star called them out on social media.
Earlier this week, the broadcaster showed an episode of Celebrities: What Happened To Your Face? – described on their website as taking a look at the “facial flaws of the famous” – which was dedicated to the former Geordie Shore cast member.
After hearing about the show, Charlotte shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, branding it “immoral and insensitive”.
“Dealing with trolls is one thing, you ignore, you block,” she wrote. “BUT where are we as a society when the trolls are the mainstream TV channels?
“Will they now take responsibility for my dip in mental health and my plummeted self-esteem? Do they take responsibility for the resulting press from the show, again discussing how ‘shocking’ my face is?”
In a statement issued to Metro, Channel 5 insisted that the show was “Ofcom compliant”, but that they had taken the decision to remove it from their catch-up service My5.
“Channel 5 and the programme’s producers, Crackit Productions, take duty of care very seriously,” they said.
“While we acknowledge that the programme was Ofcom compliant, we have taken on board Charlotte’s feedback and removed the episode from our streaming platform My5. We apologise for any upset caused.”
Charlotte is yet to address Channel 5’s announcement publicly. HuffPost UK has contacted the reality star’s agent for comment.
After rising to fame on the MTV series Geordie Shore, Charlotte went on to make appearances in a number of other reality shows including Ex On The Beach, Celebs Go Dating and Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, which she won in 2013.
She has spoken candidly on a number of occasions about the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone, as well as her struggles with body image and self-esteem.