Channel 5 Responds After Charlotte Crosby Slams 'Immoral And Insensitive' Show About Her Face

Channel 5 has announced it has pulled a recently-aired documentary about Charlotte Crosby’s appearance, after the reality star called them out on social media.

Earlier this week, the broadcaster showed an episode of Celebrities: What Happened To Your Face? – described on their website as taking a look at the “facial flaws of the famous” – which was dedicated to the former Geordie Shore cast member.

After hearing about the show, Charlotte shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, branding it “immoral and insensitive”.

“Dealing with trolls is one thing, you ignore, you block,” she wrote. “BUT where are we as a society when the trolls are the mainstream TV channels?

“Will they now take responsibility for my dip in mental health and my plummeted self-esteem? Do they take responsibility for the resulting press from the show, again discussing how ‘shocking’ my face is?”