Charlotte Crosby has blasted Channel 5 after the broadcaster devoted a one-hour programme to “dissecting her physical appearance”. Earlier this week, Channel 5 showed an episode of Celebrities: What Happened To Your Face? – described on their website as taking a look at the “facial flaws of the famous” – which was dedicated to the former Geordie Shore cast member. The following day, the reality star posted a lengthy statement on Twitter addressing the show, which she said has had a detrimental effect on her mental health and self-esteem since it aired. “I am aware I have put myself and my face in the public eye,” Charlotte wrote. “TV and broadcasting has given me and my family a life we could never have dreamed of. I enjoy it, am enormously grateful for it and many of my respected closest friends work within the industry. “I have had a public battle with my appearance, and have had to go through personal trauma and issues of self-confidence in the spotlight. I like to think I’m an honest, balanced person – I get it, I understand the interest.”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Charlotte Crosby pictured in 2018

She continued: “One quick Google or look at my Instagram page, you’ll see how intensely I’ve been targeted by trolls and how I’ve learnt to ignore the hate, focus on the positives and work on loving myself again. It’s a process, it’s taken time, compassion [and] personal and professional support.” “At a time when the broadcast media world were backing a policy of ‘be kind’, Channel 5 and Crackit [the production company behind the show] decided to commission this one hour special on ‘rubber lip Charlotte’ (their words, not mine). “Their ‘experts’ dissected my ‘plastic face’ with disgust, discussed my fluctuating weight (with images) and then decided to flash up the worst troll comments from the past five to six years.” Charlotte went on to say that she first heard the show was being made over a year ago, stating that her agent got in touch with the production company to tell them “not just how immoral and insensitive it was, but how detrimental this would be to my mental health”. “They ignored her, despite repeated correspondence, and ran with it regardless,” she explained. “We only found out this week when it was in the TV listings that it was still going ahead – unbelievable. “Dealing with trolls is one thing, you ignore, you block. BUT where are we as a society when the trolls are the mainstream TV channels? Will they now take responsibility for my dip in mental health and my plummeted self-esteem? Do they take responsibility for the resulting press from the show, again discussing how ‘shocking’ my face is? “Channel 5 have a list of mental health helplines on their website – is there for viewers, or the subjects of their poor choice in programming like me? Broadcasters are so keen to do psych tests for shows, yet at the same time give space to programmes which destroy the mental health of its subjects.”