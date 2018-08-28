If the long weekend left you pining for more days off work, but your bank balance looks a little worse for wear, you might just be in luck.
The top 10 cheapest destinations for September and October have been revealed by TravelSupermarket - and some places are charging no more than £40 a night for two people. That’s 20 quid each.
A data analysis has found package holidays from the UK to Corfu, Bulgaria and the Costa Brava offer the best value for those travelling in the next couple of months.
Kavos in Corfu is the cheapest destination for two adults sharing, with a median price per night of £39.29. In second place is Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava at £42.80, followed by Sidari in Corfu (£43.78).
Cheapest seven night holidays in September and October 2018:
(For two adults sharing, based on median price per night.)
1. Kavos, Corfu - £39.29
2. Lloret de Mar, Costa Brava, Spain - £42.80
3. Sidari, Corfu - £43.78
4. Varna, Bulgaria - £48.71
5. Malia, Greece - £49.86
6. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria - £50.32
7. Salou, Costa Dorada, Spain - £51.86
8. Alvor, Algarve, Portugal - £52.00
9. Icmeler, Dalaman, Turkey - £53.50
10. Alanya, Antalya, Turkey - £53.71
The unusually long heatwave combined with the World Cup impacted the travel industry this summer, so providers are keen to keep prices competitive, said Emma Grimster, spokesperson for TravelSupermarket.
“September and October are great months to go on holidays as resort crowds’ calm and climates remain very pleasant across many European resorts,” she added. “Resorts in Corfu appear twice in our top 10 with holidays to the island offering great value from just £207pp for a package deal including flights and accommodation.”
When it comes to cost of living while abroad, Bulgarian resorts like Varna and Sunny Beach provide the best overall value for money due to the cost of eating out being cheaper than other European countries. “Temperatures in Bulgaria in September are still in the early 20 degrees, while October is still a pleasant 17-19 degrees,” Grimster said.
“Likewise, two Turkish resorts make the top 10 – Icmeler and Alanya – with the recent drops in the value of the lira, the country as a whole has become even better value for money for British holidaymakers.”
If you want a bargain, she recommends being flexible on your departure date as the best prices are often found mid-week. If you’re able to depart from more than one local airport, it’s also worth comparing prices to see which option is cheapest, she said. “Just don’t forget to factor in the cost of travelling to the airport, as well as parking if you decide to drive.”