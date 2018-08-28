If the long weekend left you pining for more days off work, but your bank balance looks a little worse for wear, you might just be in luck.

The top 10 cheapest destinations for September and October have been revealed by TravelSupermarket - and some places are charging no more than £40 a night for two people. That’s 20 quid each.

A data analysis has found package holidays from the UK to Corfu, Bulgaria and the Costa Brava offer the best value for those travelling in the next couple of months.

Kavos in Corfu is the cheapest destination for two adults sharing, with a median price per night of £39.29. In second place is Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava at £42.80, followed by Sidari in Corfu (£43.78).