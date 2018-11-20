Cheating Wife, Her Lover And His Daughter Jailed Over Plot To Murder Husband

Police (R-L) Glenn Pollard, his daughter Heather and lover Hayley Weatherall were all sentenced to life in jail after plotting to kill Hayley's husband

A cheating wife, her lover and his daughter have been sentenced to life imprisonment over a plot to murder her terminally ill husband, which saw him survive being shot in the face.

Mother-of-three Hayley Weatherall cried in the dock as she was handed a minimum sentence of 15 years at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday for conspiracy to murder her husband, Raymond Weatherall.

She was sentenced alongside her lover Glenn Pollard, who will serve a minimum of 17 years in prison, and his daughter Heather Pollard, who was jailed for at least 15 years.

Sentencing them, Judge Adele Williams said: “This was cruelty of a high degree. Cold, calculated and chilling cruelty.

“You conspired to murder a man because you believed he stood in your way.

“That man was your husband, Hayley Weatherall; your best friend of over 20 years, Glenn Pollard; and ‘uncle Ray’, your father’s best friend and a man who you had known all your life, Heather Pollard.”

All three denied conspiracy to murder and were found guilty by a jury at Maidstone Crown Court on November 15.

The judge said the motive for the plot was the pursuit of an affair between Weatherall, 32 of Ash, in Kent, and Pollard, 49, of West Stourmouth, Kent, who sent each other sexually explicit text messages and photos.

The first attempt, the judge said, was when Heather Pollard, 20, also of West Stourmouth went to shoot the victim in Rainham on November 20, 2017 under instruction from her father, but was unable to do so.

The judge said Heather Pollard, who was 19 at the time, was “desperate” for approval from her father and joined the conspiracy with “enthusiasm”.

The second attempt was on November 29 the same year, when Heather Pollard took her father’s .22 calibre rifle, again under his instruction, and waited for five hours until she could take a shot at Raymond Weatherall, who was at Sandwich Marina, from across the River Stour.

The victim was shot in the face, narrowly missing his carotid artery and jugular vein, and bled profusely from the mouth, nose and ear.