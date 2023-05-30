Irving, who was unconscious as she tumbled over the finishing line, visited a hospital as a precautionary measure.
Irving was one of the hundreds of people from across the world who, across multiple races, threw themselves down the steep Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, near Gloucester, in pursuit of a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.
Irving’s mother, Krista Endrizzi, told Global News from her home in Nanaimo that she hadn’t known her daughter was going to compete.
“She looked like a ragdoll,” she said of the “disturbing” footage of the fall. “And when she landed she wasn’t moving. It was not every parent’s dream. But she’s okay so that’s all that matters.”
Irving has suggested she’ll defend her title in 2024. Her mother is less than keen, though. “I don’t want her to do it again. We’ll watch,” Endrizzi told Global News. “I’ll be restraining her.”
See more photos from the 2023 Cheese Rolling event here:
via Associated Press
Participants compete in the downhill race during the Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, Monday May 29, 2023. The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is an annual event where participants race down the 200-yard (180 m) long hill chasing a wheel of double gloucester cheese. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: An injured participant is helped down the hill after being injured during the third Cooper's hill men's downhill cheese race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
via Associated Press
A participant receives medical treatment after the Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, Monday May 29, 2023. The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is an annual event where participants race down the 200-yard (180 m) long hill chasing a wheel of double gloucester cheese. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
via Associated Press
Cooper Cummings from the United States celebrates after winning a men's downhill during the Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, Monday May 29, 2023. The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is an annual event where participants race down the 200-yard (180 m) long hill chasing a wheel of double gloucester cheese. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Participants take part in the third men's downhill Cooper's hill cheese race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Cooper Cummings, aged 23 from Washington, speaks to Cooper's Hill cheese race record holder Chris Anderson, after beating him in the second men's downhill race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: An injured participant is carried away after the first men's downhill Cooper's Hill Cheese race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Participants take part in one of the Cooper's hill downhill cheese rolling races on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Matt Crolla (C), aged 28 from Salford, wins the first men's downhill Cooper's Hill Cheese race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Participants take part in the second Cooper's hill men's downhill race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)