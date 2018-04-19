The hottest day of the year has forced races at Cheltenham to be abandoned as a horse collapsed and died during the hot weather.

Animal rights activists have hit out at organisers after Dame Rose, a five-year-old mare, died following a two-and-a-half mile hurdle race on Thursday in which she finished fourth.

Today is the hottest day in April since 1949, with the mercury hitting 28.8C in Northolt - just 0.6C shy of the hottest April day ever.

But the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), the regulatory authority for horseracing, said that Dame Rose’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

“It is not possible at this stage to determine if it is related to heat stress or any other factor,” the BHA said in a statement. A post mortem will be held.

The fourth race of the day, which was the three-and-a-quarter-mile JRL Group Mares Handicap Chase, scheduled at 3.50pm, was abandoned.

Shorter races went ahead as scheduled.