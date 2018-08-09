Cher Reveals ABBA Covers Album Details And Shares ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ Snippet

It hasn’t even been a month since Cher blessed us with the news that she’s releasing an album of ABBA covers, but the pop icon is already hard at work.
On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress shared a snippet of her version of ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’, which features her using a trusty vocoder, before confirming further details about the release.
Let’s start with that ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ teaser, shall we?:
It was then confirmed that the album will be called ‘Dancing Queen’ and released by Warner Bros. on Friday 28 September.
The album cover has also been shared online and is, quite frankly, a work of art:
Replying to a fan who shared their enthusiasm for the ‘Gimme!’ clip, Cher teased what we can expect, stating that “each song is its own special entity”.
The superstar, who was inspired to record the album after starring in ‘Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again’ added that her version of ‘Waterloo’ is a homage to Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.
“Many of them are my version of their dreams,” she added.
See the ‘Dancing Queen’ tracklist below:
‘Dancing Queen’
‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’
‘The Name Of The Game’
‘SOS’
‘Waterloo’
‘Mamma Mia’
‘Chiquitita’
‘Fernando’
‘The Winner Takes It All’
‘One Of Us’
The ‘Mamma Mia!’ sequel was a hit with fans upon its release last month, but perhaps more surprisingly, it was also lauded by critics.
Cher’s appearance as Meryl Streep’s on-screen mother was an undeniable highlight of the film, and her version of ‘Fernando’ was so impressive that cast member Jessica Keenan Wynn later called it her favourite ever ABBA song.
So far, ‘Mamma Mia 2’ has taken $238 million (£184m) worldwide.