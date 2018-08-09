Cher Reveals ABBA Covers Album Details And Shares ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ Snippet

It hasn’t even been a month since Cher blessed us with the news that she’s releasing an album of ABBA covers, but the pop icon is already hard at work.

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress shared a snippet of her version of ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’, which features her using a trusty vocoder, before confirming further details about the release.

Let’s start with that ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ teaser, shall we?: